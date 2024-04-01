ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.35.

COP stock opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

