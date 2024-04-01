Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,980,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

