Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.26

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellium by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

