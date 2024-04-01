Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 811,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

