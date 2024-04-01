Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,979. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

