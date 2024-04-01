Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194.67 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.81 or 0.00016868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.62 billion and approximately $194.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00075761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00026129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.