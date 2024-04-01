Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $103.91. 748,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

