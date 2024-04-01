Country Club Bank GFN Has $11.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,074. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

