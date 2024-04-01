Country Club Bank GFN Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SON traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $57.51. 90,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.