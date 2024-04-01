Country Club Bank GFN Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,246,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,004,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

