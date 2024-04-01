Country Club Bank GFN Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after buying an additional 519,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

