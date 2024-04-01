Country Club Bank GFN Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 772,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,721. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

