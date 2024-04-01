Country Club Bank GFN Invests $3.54 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

O traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

