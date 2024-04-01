Country Club Bank GFN Invests $6.93 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE C traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,268,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
