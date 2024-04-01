Country Club Bank GFN Invests $6.93 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE C traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,268,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.