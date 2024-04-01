Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.