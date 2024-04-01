Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,020 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 263,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,043. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

