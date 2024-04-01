Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,063 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.44. 620,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,538. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

