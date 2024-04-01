Country Club Bank GFN Sells 6,177 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,190,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,925,826. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

