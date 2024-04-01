Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,514,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 6,040,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55,143.0 days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.76 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89. Country Garden Services has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.80.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

