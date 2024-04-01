Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,514,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 6,040,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55,143.0 days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF remained flat at C$0.76 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89. Country Garden Services has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.80.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden Services
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.