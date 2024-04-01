Covenant (COVN) Price Hits $0.0268

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Covenant has a market cap of $2.89 million and $7,553.08 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

