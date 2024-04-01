Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

CVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$10.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.20. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.13 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.26 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

