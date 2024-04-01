Crane Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

