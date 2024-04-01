Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Nippon Building Fund (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Head to Head Contrast

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) and Nippon Building Fund (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Nippon Building Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Nippon Building Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $119.26 million 0.81 $5.92 million ($3.34) -1.28 Nippon Building Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Building Fund.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Nippon Building Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nippon Building Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Nippon Building Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and Nippon Building Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -40.66% -170.65% -5.24% Nippon Building Fund N/A N/A N/A

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC ("CIM Group") and its affiliates to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

About Nippon Building Fund

(Get Free Report)

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc.) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.