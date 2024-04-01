Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.47

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 129667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

