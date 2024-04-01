Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $308.23 million and approximately $27.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002745 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

