CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $313.72 and last traded at $319.01. 743,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,937,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 886.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

