CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

