DA Davidson Cuts Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $0.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WKHS

Workhorse Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 453,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 180,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 829.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 254,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 346,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.