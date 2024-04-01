Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.12. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,002,000 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on DADA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after buying an additional 788,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,489,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

