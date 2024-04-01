Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of DACHF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.
Daicel Company Profile
