Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

