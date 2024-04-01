Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average of $230.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

