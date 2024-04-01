Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $62.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,757,000 after purchasing an additional 153,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

