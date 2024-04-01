DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.75 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

