DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 584,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.75 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.
