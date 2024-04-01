Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Update

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Decisive Dividend Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Decisive Dividend stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.
About Decisive Dividend
