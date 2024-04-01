Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Update

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Decisive Dividend stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

