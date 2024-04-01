DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0861

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $4.26 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00111650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00016810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

