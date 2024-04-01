Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DE traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.78. The company had a trading volume of 445,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

