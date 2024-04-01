Delek US (NYSE:DK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.44

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 847328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Delek US Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

