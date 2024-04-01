Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

DELL stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

