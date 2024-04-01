Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,323,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $4.75 on Monday, hitting $118.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,991. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

