Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 895,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 683,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

