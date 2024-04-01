Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 646,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 764,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

