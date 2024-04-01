Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.15.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
