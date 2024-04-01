Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $50.90. 3,067,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,083. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Read Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.