Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.78. 2,492,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,052,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.5% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,602,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.