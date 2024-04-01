dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.38 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.38 million and $16,775.25 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00142375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,666,567 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96720144 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $18,281.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.