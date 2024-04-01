Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Short Interest Update

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 840,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,240,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DNTH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

DNTH traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,314. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

