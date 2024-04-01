Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $24.77. 633,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,640. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.