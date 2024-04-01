Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 908,801 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.