Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. 572,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

