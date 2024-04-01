Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

